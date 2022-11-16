Tennessee baseball releases full 2023 schedule

The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday.

The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site.

In its SEC schedule that was released earlier in the year, it was revealed the Vols would play six games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, both of which made the College World Series a season ago.

The Vols begin their season on the road at the neutral site of Scottsdale, Arizona for the MLB4 Tournament from Feb. 17-19. The tournament schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but possible opponents could be Arizona, Michigan, San Diego and Fresno State.

Tennessee has its first home game on Feb. 21 against Alabama A&M.

You can find the Vols’ full schedule here.