No. 18 Tennessee baseball's road struggles continue, Vols fall to Georgia 9-4 in weekend finale

Tennessee lost another SEC series on the road in Sunday's defeat against Georgia. The Vols fell to 2-11 on the road this season.

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 18 Tennessee baseball dropped the deciding game of the SEC series against Georgia on Sunday afternoon at Foley Field in Athens. The Vols' struggles on the road continued as the team fell to 2-11 in road games this season.

Georgia got off to a hot start in the 9-4 effort with a Ben Anderson home run in the team's first at-bat and the Bulldogs built a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

Tennessee fell behind 4-1, but the Vols rallied in the fourth inning to even the game at 4-4 behind a Cal Stark two-run home run and a Jared Dickey RBI single.

The Bulldogs quickly responded in the next inning with a pair of home runs from Charlie Condon and Parks Harber to get in front 8-4 and coast to the victory.

Vols' starting pitcher Drew Beam went 4.1 innings and allowed ten hits and seven earned runs in the defeat. AJ Russell and Seth Halvorsen both pitched in relief.