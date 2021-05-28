Tennessee Baseball set to play Florida in SEC Tournament semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. — No. 2 seed Tennessee will face No. 6 seed Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The Vols played the Gators earlier this season in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, winning the series 2-1.
Tennessee started its SEC Tournament run with a bit of a slip against Alabama, only scoring two runs in 11 innings and falling to the lower seeded Crimson Tide 3-2. Since that point, Tennessee bounced back in a major way, beating No. 3 seed Mississippi State 12-2 and dismantling the Tide in a rematch on Friday, 11-0 the final.
Florida has also proved formidable in the SEC Tournament: the Gators have yet to lose a game. Florida played in the first single elimination portion of the tournament, beating No. 11 seed Kentucky 4-1 on Tuesday. The Gators followed it up with a 13-1 demolition of Mississippi State on Wednesday and then handed Alabama its first loss on Thursday, 7-2.
First pitch will be at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, you can watch the game on SEC Network.
"That's a solid team, they have a dangerous lineup, it's kind of around ours, once they get going, it's hard to stop," senior outfielder Evan Russell said. "I was telling somebody, it's a good thing they didn't get the bye because they have a lot of arms. They have a pretty well-rounded staff on that team, coached by (Kevin O'Sullivan) he's a very well known coach, he brings a lot of fire. It's going to be a good matchup and I'm excited cause there's going to be a lot of people watching and they should. I think it's going to be one of the best games in the entire year."