Tennessee Baseball set to play Florida in SEC Tournament semifinals

Here's when you can expect the first pitch and how you can watch the game.

HOOVER, Ala. — No. 2 seed Tennessee will face No. 6 seed Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The Vols played the Gators earlier this season in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, winning the series 2-1.

Tennessee started its SEC Tournament run with a bit of a slip against Alabama, only scoring two runs in 11 innings and falling to the lower seeded Crimson Tide 3-2. Since that point, Tennessee bounced back in a major way, beating No. 3 seed Mississippi State 12-2 and dismantling the Tide in a rematch on Friday, 11-0 the final.

Florida has also proved formidable in the SEC Tournament: the Gators have yet to lose a game. Florida played in the first single elimination portion of the tournament, beating No. 11 seed Kentucky 4-1 on Tuesday. The Gators followed it up with a 13-1 demolition of Mississippi State on Wednesday and then handed Alabama its first loss on Thursday, 7-2.

First pitch will be at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday, you can watch the game on SEC Network.