Tennessee Baseball sets new program record with eventful day two of 2022 MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES — Tennessee Baseball saw six Vols taken in rounds 3 through 10 on Tuesday, which brought the Vols to a new program-best nine players picked in a single MLB draft. There are still 10 rounds left to go on Tuesday.

Third baseman Trey Lipscomb was taken almost immediately as day two began when the Washington Nationals selected him in the third round, 84th overall.

These Vols were chosen throughout the day on Monday:

Round 3, 84th overall (Washington): Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb

Round 3, 89th overall (LA Angels): Redshirt junior pitcher Ben Joyce

Round 6, 168th overall (Arizona): Junior pitcher Will Mabrey

Round 6, 174th overall (Minnesota): Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega

Round 7, 207th overall (Detroit): Junior outfielder Seth Stephenson

Round 7, 221st overall (Chicago White Sox): Junior pitcher Mark McLaughlin

The previous program record of eight players was set in the 1992 MLB Draft, when the eighth Vol wasn't taken until the 50th and final round.

The MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20. The selections will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on MLB.com.