Strength and conditioning coach Quentin Eberhardt returns to Tennessee Baseball coaching staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strength and conditioning coach Quentin Eberhardt will return to Vol baseball for another stint as Director of Baseball Sports Performance, Tennessee Baseball announced on Thursday.

Eberhardt previously served in this position from 2018-2021. He took a job with the MLB's Chicago Cubs prior to the 2022 season.

The Columbus, Ohio native had quite a bit of experience coaching at the minor league level before he joined the Vols in 2018. He spent four seasons as the strength and conditioning coach for the Miami Marlins' Triple-A affiliate New Orleans Baby Cakes.