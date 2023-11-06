Tennessee baseball storms to defeat Southern Miss 8-4 in second game of NCAA Super Regional

Vols use a massive fourth inning to force a winner-take-all game three in Hattiesburg on Monday.

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Tennessee baseball rallied to defeat Southern Miss in the second game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional on Sunday and force and winner-take-all game three on Monday at Pete Walker Stadium.

The Vols once again found themselves trailing the Golden Eagles 4-0 in game two, but Tennessee used a six-run fourth inning to topple USM 8-4 and even the series at one game a piece.

UT's fourth-inning rally began with a Griffin Merritt RBI single to get the Vols on the board 4-1, followed by a 479-foot home run from Blake Burke to cut the deficit to 4-3. Jared Dickey got the Vols ahead with his second two-out bases-loaded hit of the series to clear the bases and give Tennessee a 6-4 lead.

Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander struggled to start and allowed four runs in the third inning including a three-run blast from Southern Miss first baseman Christopher Sargent. Dollander responded in a big way to retire 18 of the next 19 batters to lock down the Golden Eagles. The righty finished his outing with seven strikeouts and seven hits allowed over eight innings of work.

Chase Burns closed the game out in the final inning to strike a batter out and force a double play and seal the Tennessee victory.