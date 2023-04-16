No. 16 Tennessee baseball swept by No. 5 Arkansas in 7-2 defeat

The Razorbacks jumped out to an early lead and Tennessee could not climb back in Sunday's loss.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 16 Tennessee baseball found itself in an early hole and could not climb back against No. 5 Arkansas on Sunday afternoon. The Razorbacks clinched the sweep with a 7-2 win, marking the second time this season Tennessee has been swept in an SEC series.

UT starting pitcher Drew Beam was pulled just 1.2 innings into the contest after he allowed four hits and six earned runs and the Vols fell behind 6-0. Chase Burns pitched 5.1 innings of relief and struck out five batters while allowing just one run.

The Vols' lone offensive breakthrough came in the fourth inning when Jared Dickey drove in two runs with a single to cut the deficit to 6-2, but that was as close as Tennessee got in the contest.

Tennessee has lost three SEC series in a row and the team has fallen to 5-10 in-conference this season.