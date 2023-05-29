Vol baseball given a two seed in Clemson Regional in NCAA Tournament

The Vols will play Charlotte first on Friday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was given a two-seed in the Clemson Regional during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday.

The other teams in the regional are No. 4 national seed Clemson, who is the top seed, three seed Charlotte and four seed Lipscomb.

UT will start its tournament run on Friday against Charlotte at approximately 6 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN+. The Regional will be played from June 2-4.

UT finished the season with an overall record of 38-19 and finished 16-14 in SEC play. They were knocked out in the first round of the SEC Tournament by Texas A&M, who finished as runner-ups to Vanderbilt.

The Vols flipped their level of play after starting conference games 5-10 by going above .500 and finishing out the slate going 11-4. That included a sweep over Vanderbilt and series wins over Kentucky and South Carolina. Those three teams are hosting NCAA Tournament Regionals.

Tennessee finished with an RPI ranking of 20 in the nation, which is a metric on the strength of a team's wins based on the toughness of their schedule.

Clemson won the ACC Tournament title this past weekend, They're arguably the hottest team in the nation coming into the NCAA Tournament, having won 21 of their last 22 games.

Charlotte made the NCAA Tournament after winning the Conference USA Tournament as an automatic qualifier. Lipscomb advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Atlantic Sun Tournament. as an automatic qualifier.

The Vols made it to the Super Regional last season as the top national seed before falling to Notre Dame in that best-of-three series. UT is not far removed from the College World Series, as they made an appearance in 2021.