Vols heading to Southern Miss for NCAA baseball Super Regional

The NCAA chose Hattiesburg as the host site as the Vols get ready to take on Southern Mississippi.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball will not host an NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

On Tuesday, the NCAA chose Hattiesburg as the host site as the Vols get ready to play Southern Mississippi this weekend. Both teams were two seeds coming out of their Regionals. Usually the higher seed hosts, but with both teams having the same seed the selection committee had to choose which team would host.

According to the NCAA's website. the committee reviews the hosting proposals according to site selection criteria. That includes the facility's quality and availability, revenue potential, and other available accommodations to determine the host. If only one of the teams has submitted a proposal, that team shall host if the proposal is acceptable.

Tennessee advanced out of the Clemson Regional after topping Charlotte, the national four seed Clemson in a 14-inning thriller, and then beating Charlotte again this past weekend. The Vols are 41-19 overall coming into this Super Regional series.

Southern Mississippi advanced out of the Auburn Regional after losing their opening game to Samford, then beating national 13-seed Auburn, then beating Samford and Penn twice. The Golden Eagles are 45-18 on the season.

UT and Southern Mississippi's series starts on Saturday as the Vols hit the road. Game one will be at 3 p.m. and televised on ESPNU.