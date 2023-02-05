No. 18 Tennessee baseball wins eighth game in a row with 13-3 run-rule victory over Wofford

The Vols scored ten runs over the fifth and sixth innings to close the homestand in dominant fashion on Tuesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 18 Tennessee closed out its homestand with a run-rule effort against Wofford and its eighth-straight win inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Vols piled it on in the later innings and scored ten runs over the fifth and sixth frames to top the Terriers, 13-3, in a seven-inning affair. Five Tennessee players recorded more than one RBI with home runs from second baseman Christian Moore and designated hitter Dylan Dreiling each hit a home run in the win.

Tennessee used seven pitchers in the victory, but only two players went a full inning. Zander Sechrist got the start and allowed just one hit while striking out three batters in 2.2 innings. AJ Russell secured his second pitching win of the season in a 2.1-inning relief effort where he struck out five batters and let in a run.

UT goes on the road for a three-game series against Georgia starting Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m. Tennessee is 1-9 in away games this season.