Tennessee wins game one of NCAA Super Regional against LSU

A rain delay and a lightening delay could not slow Tennessee down Saturday night. The Vols defeated the Tigers in game one of three of the Knoxville Super Regional, 4-2.
LSU started things off in the first inning with a single homerun from Cade Doughty to take an early 1-0 lead. Then, a rain and lightening delay hit Lindsey Nelson Stadium bottom of the second inning.
The game continued after a little over an hour delay. Tennessee quickly answered back in the bottom of the third with a Connor Pavolony RBI, scoring Jordan Beck to tie the game up at 1-1.
Photos: Vol Baseball Knoxville Super Regional Game 1
Tennessee took its first lead of the game at the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Vols trailed LSU 2-3 then, scored three consecutive runs to take a 4-2 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Junior right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas earned the win for the Vols. Dallas totaled a career-high 12 strikeouts, on five hits.
Senior right-handed pitcher Sean Hunley closed the game for Tennessee giving up no runs.
Tennessee will face LSU in game two Sunday at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN2 with a trip to the College World Series on the line. If the Vols lose game two, they will play in a game three, winner-take-all game on Monday.