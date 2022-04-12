Tennessee baseball’s 23 game win streak ends in loss to Tennessee Tech, 3-2

The Vols jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Golden Eagles rallied to take the lead off a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball’s 23 game winning streak came to an end at the hands of Tennessee Tech in a 3-2 loss at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Vols jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Centerfield Drew Gilbert knocked in the first run on a single. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb reached first base after an error that brought home a run to get the Vols up by two points.

After the Golden Eagles scored a run in the fifth to trim the deficit, right fielder Eric Newspm hit a two-run home run to give Tennessee Tech the lead.

The Vols wouldn’t score after that. With the loss, the team came up one win shy of tying the SEC record for most consecutive wins by an SEC team at 24 wins in a row.

It was the first game all season Tennessee didn’t record an extra-base hit.

The Vols have a chance to rebound against Alabama on Friday to start another three-game series in conference play. Tennessee still hasn’t lost in SEC play.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m. inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.