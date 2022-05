Inclement weather has postponed games since the tournament started, postponing games

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee baseball had its opening game of the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt on Wednesday postponed to another day due to inclement weather in Hoover, Alabama.

The Vols were originally supposed to play at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but it got moved to 9 p.m. on Wednesday after severe weather delayed games played during the first day of the tournament.

A time has not yet been announced to play that game.