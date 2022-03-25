Tennessee baseball's Trey Lipscomb having a breakout senior season after waiting his turn to start

Lipscomb didn't play much in his freshman, sophomore or junior seasons. He said it was tough having to wait for his opportunity, but he never considered transferring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball infielder Trey Lipscomb said he waited a long time for his opportunity to shine. Through his persistence, he's become one of the best players in college baseball this season.

He is second in the country in runs batted in, top 10 in home runs and head coach Tony Vitello says his defense has been the best part of his game.

Every time he goes out, fans expect something great to happen.

"He's getting closer to that ceiling that you can possibly get to at his age,” Vitello said.

His breakout year comes only after Lipscomb didn’t play much the prior three seasons.

"I guess I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough,” Lipscomb said.

The talent was always there, but he'd have to wait his turn behind All-American Vols like Andre Lipcius and Jake Rucker.

"I guess the toughest part was just my confidence, just knowing what I can do and what I'd been showing,” Lipscomb said. “It was definitely hard not playing every day and then going and grinding in the cages."

Knowing the talent he had and the lack of playing time, many players would consider transferring.

Lipscomb didn't.

"Never. That thought never came to my mind,” he said. “I was always down for this program as they were down for me. I just got better working through it."

He said his belief in Vitello and his trust that this was best for development played a major part in him wanting to stay. It's hard to argue with the results this season.

He’s gotten national recognition such as the National College Baseball Writer’s Association Dick Howser Trophy National Co-Hitter of the Week D1Baseball Golden Spikes Performance of the Week Award.

He’s been an integral part of this team’s success.

"It felt like it was his time, and it just felt like it was his team,” Vitello said. “There are other leaders like Evan Russell, Luc has been around for a long time, but he's kind of the general in the infield with his buddy Cortland. and he sits right dead center smack in the middle of that lineup."

It was never in doubt Lipscomb would stick with Tennessee and now the fruits of his labor are paying off this season.