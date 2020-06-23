Tennessee Basketball's 2020 class selects jersey numbers

The Vols highest-rated recruiting class in school's history selected their jersey numbers for the 2020/21 season.

Tennessee Basketball's 202 signing class ranks No. 4 nationally and is the highest-rated class in school's history.

The signees consist of 5-star guard Jaden Springer, 4-star forward Corey Walker, 5-star guard Keon Johnson and graduate transfer E.J. Anosike. Springer, Walker, and Johnson were all ranked among the top 40 prospects in the Class of 2020.

Tennessee Basketball tweeted on Tuesday that the players have selected their new jersey numbers.

Jaden Springer will wear number 11. Corey Walker will wear number 15. Keon Johnson will wear number 45 and E.J. Anosike will wear 55.

On Monday, Tennessee Football's incoming class also selected their jersey numbers.

Here is the full list of the jersey numbers for the summer football enrollees:

WR Malachi Wideman: 1

OLB Tyler Baron: 9

WR Jimmy Calloway: 9

DB Keshawn Lawrence: 14

DB Doneiko Slaughter: 18

WR Jalin Hyatt: 21

DB Tamarion McDonald: 29

RB Jabari Small: 33

WR Damarcus Beckwith: 34

RB Len'Neth Whitehead: 35

LB Martavius French: 40

RB Tee Hodge: 44

LS Will Albright: 46

LB Bryson Eason: 55

OLB Morven Joseph: 56

DL Omari Thomas: 58

OL James Robinson: 71

OL Javontez Spraggins: 76