Three Tennessee players selected for All-SEC teams

Santiago Vescovi was selected to the First Team. Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler received honors too.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball had three players selected to All-SEC teams on Tuesday.

Santiago Vescovi was the headliner, as he was named to the All-SEC First team.

Kennedy Chandler was named to the Second Team and the All-Freshman team. Zakai Zeigler was named to the All-Freshman team and the All-Defensive team.

In SEC play Vescovi averaged 14.3 points per game and led the league in three-point shooting percentage at 44.5 percent.

Chandler averaged 13.8 points in SEC games. He also averaged 4.3 assists per game 2.2 steals per game, the latter led the SEC.