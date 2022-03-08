Three Tennessee players selected for All-SEC teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball had three players selected to All-SEC teams on Tuesday.
Santiago Vescovi was the headliner, as he was named to the All-SEC First team.
Kennedy Chandler was named to the Second Team and the All-Freshman team. Zakai Zeigler was named to the All-Freshman team and the All-Defensive team.
In SEC play Vescovi averaged 14.3 points per game and led the league in three-point shooting percentage at 44.5 percent.
Chandler averaged 13.8 points in SEC games. He also averaged 4.3 assists per game 2.2 steals per game, the latter led the SEC.
Zeigler averaged 10.1 points per game and averaged 2.1 assists in conference play.