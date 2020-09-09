Tennessee basketball adds four star commitment

Forward Jahmai Mashack is the second commit for the 2021 class.

The Tennessee men's basketball team added its second recruit for the class of 2021. Four-star forward Jahmai Mashack from Etiwanda, California committed to UT on Tuesday. He announced his decision in a YouTube video that ended with him wearing a Tennessee jersey.

247Sports ranks Mashack as the third best player in California and the ninth ranked small forward in the country. He joins five-star Kennedy Chandler as the Vols only 2021 recruits thus far.

This day has been amazing. Thx to everyone who has sent a message or DM. Beyond Grateful!🙏🏾 #Govols — Jahmai Mashack (@JahmaiM) September 9, 2020