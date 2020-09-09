Tennessee basketball adds four star commitment

The Tennessee men's basketball team added its second recruit for the class of 2021. Four-star forward Jahmai Mashack from Etiwanda, California committed to UT on Tuesday. He announced his decision in a YouTube video that ended with him wearing a Tennessee jersey.
247Sports ranks Mashack as the third best player in California and the ninth ranked small forward in the country. He joins five-star Kennedy Chandler as the Vols only 2021 recruits thus far.
Tennessee currently has the second ranked 2021 class in the SEC and the 19th best class nationally.