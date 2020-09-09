x
Tennessee basketball adds four star commitment

Forward Jahmai Mashack is the second commit for the 2021 class.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jacksonville State Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Tennessee men's basketball team added its second recruit for the class of 2021. Four-star forward Jahmai Mashack from Etiwanda, California committed to UT on Tuesday. He announced his decision in a YouTube video that ended with him wearing a Tennessee jersey. 

247Sports ranks Mashack as the third best player in California and the ninth ranked small forward in the country. He joins five-star Kennedy Chandler as the Vols only 2021 recruits thus far. 

Tennessee currently has the second ranked 2021 class in the SEC and the 19th best class nationally. 