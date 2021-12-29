Tennessee basketball falls to Crimson Tide on the road, 68-73

The Vols were without two of their top three leading scorers, freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and super senior John Fulkerson.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 14 Tennessee Basketball opened conference play on Wednesday night against No. 19 Alabama.

The Vols were without two of their top three leading scorers, freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and super senior John Fulkerson. Both Chandler and Fulkerson tested positive for COVID-19 this week, following Christmas break.

The duo is expected to be back next game on January 5th against Ole Miss.

Chandler and Fulkerson combine for 24 points per game, so the Vols made it an effort to defeat Alabama by committee.