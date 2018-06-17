For Tennessee basketball, Father's Day means hitting the hardwood for the Rick Barnes Father-Son camp. Hosted by the Tennessee head coach, it's become a tradition for Barnes.

"I've done it everywhere I've ever been," Barnes said. "It's a special day."

A crowd of fathers, sons and even daughters split up into drills, working on fundamentals and even getting a chance to take a picture with the SEC coach of the year.

"This is a great day to be with your family, especially if you're a dad, to have your children around and have something to do like this," said Barnes. "It's fun watching them come out here and have a good time."

Most of the coaching though, is handled by a different group: the UT basketball players. Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander and Grant Williams were a few of many leading the drills and teaching the game they love.

"You might be on the ball handling drill, you might thing you're the best player in your family, the next thing you know, your dad comes out and shows you up," said Williams. "That's the best part about it, just enjoying that family aspect and enjoying that, no matter where you go, you can get better."

