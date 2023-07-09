Tennessee basketball's SEC schedule dates announced

The Vols will first play Kentucky on the road on Feb. 3 at Rupp Arena. The home game against Kentucky is on March 9.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball SEC schedule was announced on Thursday afternoon.

UT begins SEC play against Ole Miss at home on Jan. 6 inside Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

UT will play at Vanderbilt on Jan. 27 and at home against the Commodores on Feb. 17. They host Florida on Jan. 16

Tennessee will play Alabama at home on Jan. 20 and on the road on March 2.

The SEC Tournament will take place again in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena from March 13-17.

The Vols will be led this season by key returners Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler.

A full list of Tennessee's SEC schedule is below: