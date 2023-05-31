Tennessee guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James announces he is returning for one more year

James has one year of eligibility left. He went through the NBA Draft process before making his decision to return.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James announced on Wednesday he is returning for one more season with the Vols.

"I'm excited and blessed to be able to represent Tennessee for one more year," James said in a statement. "After last season, I talked with the coaching staff about how important it was for me to go through the draft evaluation process and get NBA feedback, since I wasn't able to do that last offseason."

James played in 24 of 36 games this past season and started 14 due to limitations with a couple of injuries. He missed time at the start of the season following a knee procedure he had in the offseason that caused soreness. He sprained his ankle later in the season on the road against Vanderbilt.