Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee men's basketball player, named SEC Player of the Week

The Tennessee men's hoops standout averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the Vols' Battle 4 Atlantis championship run.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) plays against Colorado during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named SEC Player of the Week following a standout showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the conference announced Monday.

Vescovi earned Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament MVP as the Vols captured the tournament title in the Bahamas last week. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the Vols' three wins. He also put up 20 points in Tennessee's win over then-No. 3 Kansas in the championship game.

The preseason first-team All-SEC selection is averaging 11.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

The 13th-ranked Vols begin a home stand at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday against McNeese State at 7:15 p.m.

