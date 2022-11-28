Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee men's basketball player, named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named SEC Player of the Week following a standout showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the conference announced Monday.

Vescovi earned Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament MVP as the Vols captured the tournament title in the Bahamas last week. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the Vols' three wins. He also put up 20 points in Tennessee's win over then-No. 3 Kansas in the championship game.