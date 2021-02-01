Tennessee basketball preview: Alabama Crimson Tide

Tennessee hosts Alabama on Saturday. The Vols can secure their best start since 2000 with a win.

The Vols enter Saturday's game with Alabama fresh off a win over number 12 Missouri in the conference opener. As one of only two teams in the Southeastern Conference who remain undefeated, the number seven Vols will look to keep their winning streak alive when Alabama comes to town.

Alabama is coached by Nate Oats who is in his second season at the helm in Tuscaloosa. His teams want to play fast on the offensive end, and they're not afraid of being the aggressor. At 6-3 on the year, the Crimson Tide enter Saturday's game winners of their last two, including an impressive double digit win over Ole Miss in their conference opener.

Alabama Offensive Notes:

As noted above, Alabama wants to play up-tempo. If given the opportunity they'll get out and run in transition. One of the things that makes their offense so dangerous is their willingness to take long-range shots at any point in the shot clock. This team isn't one who takes a bunch of mid-range shots. Alabama wants to get shots up near the rim or 3-pointers, and there's not a lot of room in the offense for shots in between.

Balanced is a good word to describe the Crimson Tide. Four players average between 12-14 points, and similarly to Tennessee there's not just one player who defenses have to focus on.. John Petty Jr. is back as a senior, and Tennessee fans should be quite familiar with the guard by this point. In the three games he's played against Tennessee, Petty Jr. has scored 52 points. The most memorable of these was a 30-point performance back in January of 2019. It'll take a team-wide defensive effort to ensure that Alabama doesn't get hot offensively. But, if the Vols can stop the Tide from scoring inside, it could be a long night for Alabama.

Alabama Defensive Notes:

Defensively the Vols will likely see a mostly man to man look on Saturday. Coach Oats has thrown some full court pressure at opponents this year, so that won't be out of the question. Opponents are averaging just over 70 points per game against the Tide defense this season, shooting over 42% from the field. Occasionally Alabama can get a bit sloppy, so Tennessee may try and slip some easy back cuts and inside looks to take advantage.