Tennessee Basketball ranked in AP Preseason Top 25

The Vols, who have seven freshmen on this year's roster, rank No. 18 on the AP Preseason Top 25.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball will open its 2021-2022 season as a preseason Associated Press Top 25 team.

AP voters ranked the Vols at No. 18.

It marks the third time in the past four seasons that Tennessee has been ranked to start the season and the 16th time in program history that the Vols have been ranked as a preseason top-25 team.

Tennessee is scheduled to face eight of the AP Preseason ranked teams this season, including top-five teams No. 4 Villanova and No. 5 Texas.

The Vols are scheduled to play two games apiece against SEC foes, No. 10 Kentucky and No. 16 Arkansas.

Tennessee finished fourth-place in the SEC last season, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols lost their top-two scorers and top blocker from last season. Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer and Yves Pons are all currently in the NBA.

Veterans Josiah-Jordan James, John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi each return with starting experience. However, there are 10 underclassmen on the roster, including seven freshmen.