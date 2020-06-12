Tennessee Basketball set to host Colorado Tuesday

After five game cancellations in the last two weeks, Tennessee Basketball hopes to tip-off their season Tuesday against Colorado at TBA.

"As the popular saying goes: The sixth time is the charm." -UTAD Media Relations.

Optimism is key for Tennessee Basketball right now. The Vols have had five game cancellations in the last two weeks due to COVID-19.

The Vols announced Saturday they have added a home game against Colorado Tuesday to start their season. Tip-off is set for 6pm EST, streamed on SECN+.

Tennessee is 2-0 all-time against Colorado. Vols head coach Rick Barnes is 13-4 as a head coach against Colorado.

Colorado sits a 2-0 with wins this season over South Dakota and Kansas State.