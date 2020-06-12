Tennessee Basketball set to host Colorado Tuesday

"As the popular saying goes: The sixth time is the charm." -UTAD Media Relations.
Optimism is key for Tennessee Basketball right now. The Vols have had five game cancellations in the last two weeks due to COVID-19.
The Vols announced Saturday they have added a home game against Colorado Tuesday to start their season. Tip-off is set for 6pm EST, streamed on SECN+.
Tennessee is 2-0 all-time against Colorado. Vols head coach Rick Barnes is 13-4 as a head coach against Colorado.
Colorado sits a 2-0 with wins this season over South Dakota and Kansas State.
There are many ties between these two programs. Buffs' head coach Tad Boyle was Tennessee's director of basketball operations under head coach Jerry Green from 1997-98. Tennessee assistant coach Kim English was an assistant at Colorado before coming to Tennessee.