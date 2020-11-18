Tennessee basketball sets another showdown against Gonzaga

The early-season game will be played at Indy's Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of ESPN's Jimmy V Classic doubleheader.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball has scheduled a new game against Gonzaga in a classic non-conference rivalry, set for Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

The Tennessee-Gonzaga series started in 2007, and the upcoming game against the Bulldogs will be the seventh meeting with the Vols. It will also be the sixth time the teams met at a neutral site — the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The game will be part of ESPN's Jimmy V Classic doubleheader, officials said. No fans will be in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

At the end of the 2019-2020 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzaga had a 31-2 record had the nation's best winning percentage at .939. On average, the team won their games by 19.6 points. They are also the only program in the U.S. to have reached 30 wins in each of the last four seasons, officials said.