Tennessee Basketball to face NC State in San Antonio

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in mid-July.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Tennessee men's basketball team will face NC State this coming season in a neutral-site contest at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, according to a release from Tennessee Athletics.

The Volunteers are 4-7 against NC State all-time, with UT winning the most recent matchup, 67-58, at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis. The upcoming clash marks the fifth neutral-site affair between the programs, with the Vols holding a 3-1 edge against NC State in such matchups.

Tennessee is 114-100 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This will be the second time Tennessee has played in San Antonio, with the first trip to the Alamo City coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament, a narrow 85-84 loss to top-ranked Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen.

This marks the fifth time in the last six seasons that Tennessee has been invited to participate in a neutral-site event administered by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.