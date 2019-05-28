KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will play in Canada for the first time ever this fall.

The Tennessee athletics department announced that the Vols will take part in the James Naismith Classic on Nov. 16 against the Washington Huskies. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

The game takes place at Scotiabank Arena, which is the current home of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

"We're appreciative of being included in the James Naismith Classic and are looking forward to competing against a really well coached Washington program that we have a lot of respect for," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said in the university's official announcement.

Barnes is 30-22 against Pac-12 teams. Washington is the only Pac-12 program he has never coached against. The Vols are 18-11 against Pac-12 members.

The Tennessee-Washington game will be just one part of a tripleheader in Toronto. The James Naismith Classic will feature a game between Buffalo and Harvard, as well as a meeting between Rutgers and St. Bonaventure.