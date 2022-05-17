x
Sports

Tennessee men's basketball gets commit from New York Gatorade Player of the Year

Power forward Tobe Awaka announced Tuesday morning he will join the Vols. He averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 points and 3.0 blocks per game last season.
Credit: University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has landed its first commitment of the class of 2023.

Power forward Tobe Awaka announced on his Instagram on Tuesday that he will be joining the Vols. Awaka has yet to receive a rating from 247 Sports yet.

Awaka was named New York Gatorade Player of the Year in the 2021-2022 season.  Awaka averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 points and 3.0 blocks per game at Cardinal Hayes High School.

The power forward played in the same AAU program as current Vols guard Zakai Zeigler.

"Happy to announce that as a member of the class of 2023, I will be committing to the University of Tennessee," Awaka wrote in his Instagram post. "Go Vols."

