Tennessee basketball forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield enters the transfer portal

Huntley-Hatfield finished the last 13 games as a Vols starter. He is the fourth Vol to enter the transfer portal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball has another player entering the transfer portal.

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield entered the transfer portal on Sunday. The freshman averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Vols.

Huntley-Hatfield started the final 13 games of the season for Tennessee, including some notable contributions during Tennessee’s SEC Tournament title run in games against Mississippi State and Kentucky.

He is the fourth Vol to enter the transfer portal. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. Left to George Mason, guard Quentin Diboundje went to East Carolina and forward Handje Tamba entered the transfer portal as well.