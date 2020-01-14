KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The NCAA's committee for legislative Relief notified the University of Tennessee Athletics Compliance staff Tuesday that Arizona State transfer Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to compete, effective immediately.

"We appreciate the committee's work as this process ran its course," UT Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "We're thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision."

Plavsic, a native of Ivanjica, Serbia enrolled at UT in May as a transfer from Arizona State. Plavsic redshirted his freshman season at Arizona State. He played high school basketball at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga.

As you can see, the team was pretty excited to get the news: