Tennessee basketball's Zakai Zeigler moves into new Knoxville home with his family

Zeigler and his family lost their home on Long Island due to a house fire earlier this year.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) brings the ball up court during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball standout Zakai Zeigler and his family have started fresh in their new Knoxville home.

Zeigler shared a video on his Instagram page of him and his family moving in on Friday. It is the culmination of a long support effort for Zeigler and his family after they lost their Long Island home in a house fire in March 2022.

The University of Tennessee started a GoFundMe for the Zeigler family after the fire and set a goal of $50,000. In a matter of days, the goal far surpassed that amount with donations totaling $363,027.

On Friday afternoon, Zeigler also shared a post on social media thanking Vol Nation for all the support he and his family have gotten.

