Tennessee beats Cincinnati to improve to 2-0

The Vols outlasted the Bearcats in the second half to win 65-56.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee improved to 2-0 with a 65-56 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.

The Vols struggled offensively in the first half. They made just three of their first 13 field goal attempts. Tennessee’s offense started warm up after the 8:16 mark. The Vols scored 17 points, making six of 13 shots from the floor.

No FGs for Tennessee in the last 3:35, but they only trail Cincinnati by 2.



Nonetheless, the #12 team in the country shooting 20% is not good at all. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) December 12, 2020

Tennessee took a 30-24 lead in halftime.

The second half became its own game of runs. The Bearcats started the second half with a 6-0 run to tie the game. Tennessee answered with its own 6-0 run to take the lead back. Another 6-0 from Cincinnati tied the game again. After the Bearcats took a three-point lead, the Vols went on an 8-0 run to regain the advantage.

Tennessee held a one-point lead at the second media timeout of the half. The Vols outscored Cincinnati 14-6 after that point.

John Fulkerson led the Vols with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Jaden Springer scored 11 points.