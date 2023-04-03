Tennessee comes from behind to beat No. 4 LSU 69-67. advance to SEC Tournament Championship

The Lady Vols trailed by 17 points in the first half, but came up clutch to advance to the SEC Tournament title game.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tennessee women's basketball came from behind to beat No. 4 LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal 69-67 on Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Lady Vols fell behind by double digits in the first quarter as Alexis Morris scored on a layup to put the Tigers up 18-8. That was part of a 12-2 run that began in the first quarter and went into the second quarter.

LSU led 27-10 early in the second quarter, which was their largest lead of the game.

Tennessee would get as close as 11 points, but LSU took a 40-26 lead into halftime.

UT had 13 turnovers in the first half and LSU turned that into 11 points.

Rickea Jackson scored half of Tennessee's first-half points with 13. Morris has 13 points, 4 steals and 4 assists for the Tigers and Angel Reese had 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Tennessee got back within single digits in the third quarter when Jordan Horston scored on a turnaround jump shot to make it 44-35. The Lady Vols got within six points after Tess Darby was fouled on a three-point attempt. She made all the free throws to cut the lead to 44-38.

Tennessee got within three points after Jillian Hollingshead scored in the paint to make it. 45-42. Over that span, they didn't allow LSU a made field goal in about six minutes.

The Lady Vols trailed 51-47 heading to the fourth quarter.

Off a steal, Horston scored on a layup to get within two points, the score 56-54. Horston tied the game at 56-56 with a layup too. Horston then hit a jump shot to give them a 60-58 lead.

Tennessee led 68-67 with about 15 seconds to go and LSU had the ball. Reese tried to score inside but was called for an offensive foul.

The Tigers would foul Tess Darby. She made one of two free throws. LSU trailed 69-67 and Morris heaved a deep three-pointer to try and win. She did not score and Tennessee won.

Tennessee tandem Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston both posted double-doubles in the triumphant effort. Jackson finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Horston scored 17 points and also grabbed 10 boards.

The 17-point comeback is the second most in SEC Tournament history.

The Lady Vols will play No. 1 South Carolina in the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday at 3 p.m.