Tennessee beats South Carolina, 31-27

The Vols are 1-0, after taking down the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The biggest play of the night came on a mistake by the Gamecocks. The Vols were forced to punt the ball to South Carolina with less than two minutes ago. The ball hit the back of a Carolina player’s leg and Tennessee recovered. They were able to run out the clock and win 31-27.

The Tennessee defense played a strong first half. After South Carolina’s 75-yard, game-opening touchdown drive, the Vols allowed just 50 yards combined on the Gamecocks’ six following drives.

After a Jarrett Guarantano rushing touchdown tied the game, linebacker Henry To’o To’o’s interception return for a touchdown gave Tennessee the lead. It was the first touchdown of his collegiate career and the first defensive score for the Vols since Oct. 20, 2018.

The Vols also sacked South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill three times in the first half.

That momentum did not carry into the second half. After Eric Gray gave the Vols a 21-7 lead with a touchdown run, the Gamecocks drove 75 yards in just four plays to cut the Tennessee lead in half.

Brent Cimaglia missed a 46-yard field goal and South Carolina capitalized with a 71-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 21-21.

The Vols took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Gamecocks drove deep into Tennessee territory to tie the game at 24-24.

On Tennessee’s ensuing possession, Guarantano connected with Brandon Johnson for a gain of 33 yards and then completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Josh Palmer on the next play. That gave the Vols a 31-24 lead.

That’s when the Tennessee defense had to hold up their end of the bargain. They forced the Gamecocks to settle for a field goal with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina never got the ball back.