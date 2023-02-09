No. 12 Tennessee beats Virginia in season opener, 49-13

The Vols took a little bit of time to pull away, but a strong finish to the first half helped propel Tennessee to a comfortable win.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 12 Tennessee opened the season with a win against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, 49-13.

The Vols started off quickly, scoring a touchdown within the first three minutes of the game. Running back Dylan Sampson caught a pass from quarterback Joe Milton and took it in from nine yards out for the first score. Tennessee led 7-0 after their opening drive.

However the offense stalled for quite some time after that, but the defense held strong despite Virginia's favorable field position in the first half. The Vols only allowed 27 total yards in the first half and three points.

The offense got it going in their last two drives of the first half. UT went 90 yards as the second half winded down and punched in a touchdown when Sampson scored a fourth touchdown later in the game. That made it 14-0 Tennessee with 4:$1 left until halftime.

After allowing the previously mentioned field goal for UVA, the Vols marched 75 yards down the field in 1:36 to score another touchdown. Milton snuck it in from a yard out right before halftime. Tennessee led 21-3 at the break.

Tennessee's offense kept the momentum going in the second half. On their first offensive possession, Milton ran another touchdown in from one yard out. That made it 28-3.

After a fourth down stop, UT capitalized and Sampson scored his third touchdown on a two-yard run to make it 35-3.

After a Virginia touchdown to make it 35-10, UT put the game away in the early fourth quarter when Milton found tight end Jacob Warren on a pass for an 11-yard touchdown.