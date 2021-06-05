Tennessee blasts five home runs in a dismantling of Liberty, 9-3

Tennessee is one win away from a spot in the Super Regionals.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee put four home runs on the board in the Friday night win against Wright State, then decided it needed more against Liberty. The Vols homered five times on Saturday in route to a 9-3 drubbing of the Flames.

It all got started on the very first at bat of the game, with Liam Spence hitting a solo shot to right field in the leadoff spot for the Vols.

Luc Lipcius added another solo shot in the top of the second, followed by Spence's second home run of the game, this time a three-run shot to left center. It was the first multi home run game of Spence's career.

Friday night's hero Drew Gilbert added a solo shot to center field in the top of the third followed by another Lipcius dinger. The Vols led 7-0 through just three innings.

Liberty would eventually get on the board in the bottom of the sixth after some sloppy defense from the Vols, all three runs were unearned.

Freshman Blade Tidwell got the start on the mound, going 5.2 innings, giving up four hits, striking out three batters and walking three batters in his time.

Tennessee has the opportunity to advance to the Super Regionals for just the third time since the playoff format was adapted in 1999. Tennessee will play the winner between Duke and Liberty. The first game of the day will start at 2 p.m. while the Tennessee game will begin at 6 p.m.