KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols (1-4, 0-2 SEC) are looking to get their first conference win and second win of the season against Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1), Saturday afternoon.

But for the Vols, they are going to look a little different than the traditional orange and white.

Tennessee announced on Twitter that they are be bringing out the orange pants to wear with the orange jerseys when they take the field against the Bulldogs.

The Vols haven't worn the orange pants during the Jeremy Pruitt era. The last time a Tennessee team was seen wearing them was during the home win over Kentucky in November of 2016. Before that, they wore them against North Texas in 2015.

Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols have stayed with a more traditional look since he has been the leader of Tennessee. Pruitt did away with the Smokey Grey alternate uniforms and reverted to wearing white pants at home and on the road.