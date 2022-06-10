Tennessee CF Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson ejected against Notre Dame

Gilbert and Anderson were ejected for arguing a strike call. Both will miss the second game of the Super Regional as a result.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee baseball center fielder Drew Gilbert and pitching coach Frank Anderson were ejected from Friday’s NCAA Tournament Super Regional game against Notre Dame.

They were both tossed after arguing a strike call in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Gilbert said something to the umpire, which resulted in his immediate ejection. Anderson was soon ejected after coming to Gilbert’s defense.

Both will have to miss the second game of the Super Regional as a result of their ejections.

Anderson was ejected earlier this season in a game against Alabama, in which head coach Tony Vitello was also ejected and eventually suspended after bumping into an umpire.

