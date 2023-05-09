Tennessee cracks Associated Press Top 10 in newest rankings

The Vols, who were ranked No. 12 in the preseason, made the top 10 following a win against Virginia and a couple of losses from former top 10 teams.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is now ranked No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Vols are coming off a 49-13 win against Virginia in their season opener, played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee was aided to getting into the top 10 by a couple of losses from former top 10 teams. LSU was ranked No. 5, but was beaten 45-24 by then-ranked No. 8 Florida State. The Seminoles are now ranked No. 4.

The last time the Vols were ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Poll was when the closed last season ranked No. 6.

No. 9 Clemson was upset by unranked Duke 28-7 on Monday night, which caused them to fall out of the top 10 to No. 14 this week.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the AP Poll. Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, Penn State and Washington are still ahead of Tennessee in that order.