Tennessee DB Shawn Shamburger enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Fourth year Tennessee defensive back Shawn Shamburger has entered the transfer portal, a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to 10News on Tuesday.
Shamburger played in just three games this season, racking up nine tackles in the process. Jeremy Pruitt said earlier in the season Shamburger was stepping away for the season to focus on his academics. Shamburger played the star position during his time at Tennessee. In 2019, he played in all 13 games, finishing with 47 tackles and three sacks.
The Georgia native played in at least 11 games in each of this three seasons before barely finding the field in 2020.