Tennessee defeats Georgia Tech 9-6, advances to NCAA Super Regionals

After trailing Georgia Tech, 4-0, the Vols fought back and will now host an NCAA Super Regional in back-to-back years for the first time in program history.

It's the Vols first time ever hosting back-to-back super regionals.

UT defeated Georgia Tech Sunday night, 9-6.

Tennessee, once again, rallied from behind after trailing Georgia Tech 4-0.

The Yellow Jackets' bats unleashed in the bottom of the third inning. Kevin Parada reached on a throwing error from Cortland Lawson. Jadyn Jackson and Colin Hall scored to give Georgia Tech a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Stephen Reid hit a two-run home run to left-center field, scoring Tim Borden II. That gave Georgia Tech a 4-0 lead.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam earned the start for the Vols. He went 3.1 innings pitched, giving up three hits, two earned runs, walking four batters and striking out four.

Will Mabrey came out of the bullpen for relief in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mabrey went 3.2 innings, giving up no runs on five hits and struck out five batters.

After leaving four runners on base leading up to the fifth inning, things started rolling for Tennessee in the top of the fifth.

Right-hander Zach Maxwell walked both Evan Russell and Cortland Lawson to open the fifth inning. Then, Luc Lipcius hit a single to right field and reached on a fielding error. That scored Russell and gave the Vols their first run of the game.

Jordan Beck followed that with an RBI grounded out to third base, scoring Lawson. The Vols cut Georgia Tech's lead to 4-2.

Tennessee's next run of the game came in the top of the seventh. Trey Lipscomb hit a RBI single to left field and scored Jordan Beck. That cut Georgia Tech's lead to 4-3.

The game came down to the ninth inning.

Jared Dickey pinch-hit and singled followed by Luc Lipcius singling down the middle. Initially, Kyle Booker - who pinch-ran for Dickey - was called out at second base, but the call was overturned.

With Georgia Tech leading by one and one out, Jordan Beck hit a double to the center-field wall and scored Kyle Booker. That tied the game at 4-4.

The Yellowjackets intentionally walked Drew Gilbert, giving the Vols bases loaded. Following the intentional walk, Trey Lipscomb was hit by a pitch. That scored Lipcius to give the Vols their first lead of the game.

From there, Tennessee's bats were on fire. Freshman Christian Moore singled to left field and scored both Gilbert and Lipscomb.

With only one out, Evan Russell followed that with a single down the left-field side and scored Jorel Ortega. Cortland Lawson hit a sacrifice fly to left field and scored another run for Tennessee securing a 9-4 lead.

Senior Redmond Walsh closed the game for Tennessee, pitching the eighth and the ninth inning. He gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth.