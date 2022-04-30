Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson drafted 204th overall in 2022 NFL Draft

The Vols defensive back gets to stay in Tennessee and play with his hometown Titans.

LAS VEGAS — Theo Jackson is staying in Tennessee!

The Vols defensive back and Tennessee native was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

Jackson played five seasons at Tennessee, and recorded 78 total tackles as a senior, along with 1.5 sacks. The Nashville native also came away with one interception for a touchdown and 13 pass deflections in 2021.