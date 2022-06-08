Tennessee earns day one accolades NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Wayne Pinnock wins the men's long jump national title. Long jump competitors Carey McLeod and Anthony Riley, and shot putter Jordan West win All-American honors.

EUGENE, Oregon — Tennessee represented in a big way on day one of the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday in Eugene, Ore.

Vol long jumper Wayne Pinnock captured the long jump national title on his final attempt with an 8.00m jump. He has won both the 2022 indoor and outdoor long jump championships.

Fellow Tennessee long jumpers Carey McLeod and Anthony Riley earned First Team All-American honors with top-ten finishes in competition. It is McLeod's tenth All-American honor and Riley's fourth.

Shot putter Jordan West also landed a First Team All-American selection with a fourth-place finish and a throw of 20.28m. It is West's fifth All-American Honor.

The 2022 Division I Outdoor Track and Field will run through Saturday, June 11.