Tennessee EDGE Byron Young drafted in third round by Los Angeles Rams in NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young was drafted with the 77th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.

Young played two seasons at Tennessee and stood out with 83 total tackles and 23.5 tackles for loss including 12.5 sacks in 24 games with 21 starts for the Vols. He also recorded an interception and two pass deflections.

He enrolled at Tennessee in January 2021 after playing junior college at Georgia Military College. Young was working at Dollar General for over a year before earning a tryout at GMC and did not receive a Power Five offer until late fall of 2020. Young made the most of his opportunity with the Vols and earned a First Team All-SEC Coaches nod in 2022 and Second Team honors from the AP. He was a 2021 All-SEC Fourth Team selection by Phil Steele.