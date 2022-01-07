Tennessee EDGE Tyler Baron is no longer in the transfer portal

Baron entered the transfer portal on Thursday, but his name is no longer there and he posted on Instagram he'll run it back with the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive lineman/linebacker Tyler Baron is no longer in the transfer portal.

This comes about 24 hours after his name was entered into the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

The edge rusher, who is a Knoxville native and went to Knox Catholic High School, had four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 30 total tackles this past season. The sophomore played in 22 games and made four starts in his career.

In his career with Tennessee over two seasons, he has five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Baron will enter his junior season in 2022 with the Vols.