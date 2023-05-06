No. 4 Tennessee softball eliminated from College World Series by No. 3 Florida State, 5-1

The Lady Vols fell in the CWS semifinals to the Seminoles. Tennessee's great season comes to an end after capturing the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennessee softball has been eliminated from the College World Series following a loss to Florida State in the semifinals.

The Lady Vols went into the night needing to win back-to-back games against the Seminoles advancing through the one-loss side of the bracket. They weren't able to force a second game and lost in the first one.

Zaida Puni got things started for the Lady Vols. She hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to put UT up 1-0. Florida State responded with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Michaela Edenfield sent one over the wall to make it 1-1.

Bethaney Keen gave the Seminoles the lead in the top of the third inning. She hit a solo home run for a 2-1 FSU lead.

In the top of the fifth inning, FSU tacked on another run. Jahni Kerr hit a single that brought home a runner from second base to extend the lead to 3-1.

Hallie Wacaser hit a two-run home run for FSU in the top of the sixth inning to put the Seminoles up 5-1. That would be the final score.

Tennessee made its first appearance in the CWS since 2015. The team won the SEC regular season championship and the SEC Tournament championship.