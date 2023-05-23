Tennessee eliminated from SEC Tournament in opening game against Texas A&M, 3-0

The Vols were unable to defend their SEC Tournament title from last season.

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee Baseball was eliminated from the SEC Tournament in their opening game against Texas A&M by a final score of 3-0.

The Aggies scored first in the top of the third inning. With a runner on first and third, Trevor Werner hit the ball to third base. Zane Denton tried to turn a double play to end the half-inning, but Werner beat the throw to first and the runner from third scored for a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Texas A&M extended their lead. An RBI single from Austin Bost brought in a runner from third and made the lead 2-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Aggies struck again. Jace LaViolette hit a towering solo home run for a 3-0 lead.

Christian Scott delivered Tennessee its first hit in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single. However, the Vols would not end up scoring any runs off of it.

There was a rain delay of over two hours when the game reached the ninth inning, still 3-0, as rain poured down in Hoover.

The Vols were unable to come back even after the delay.

UT only recorded one hit in the game. Tied for the lowest since Tony Vitello took the program over in 2018. The other time coming earlier this season against Missouri. In 15 of their last 19 games, they'd had double-digit hits against the teams they faced.