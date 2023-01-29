Lady Vols facea tough task in SEC play next against No. 4 LSU

Both teams are undefeated in SEC play and sit atop the conference standings with No. 1 South Carolina.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee women's basketball faces a tough test on Monday when they hit the road to take on No. 4 LSU.

Both teams are undefeated in SEC play and sit atop the conference standings with No. 1 South Carolina.

Tennessee is coming off an 84-67 loss to No. 4 UConn last Thursday. The Lady Vols are 16-7 on the season with all seven losses coming to Associated Press Top 25 teams.

LSU comes into this game with a perfect record of 20-0. Their last win was against Alabama on the road, 89-51.

Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson continue to lead the way for Tennessee. Jackson averages 17.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Horston averages 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The Tigers are led by forward Angel Reese. She averages 23.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game. LSU has three other scorers who average double figures in Flau'jae Johnson (13.8 PPG), Alexis Morris (12.7 PPG) and Jasmine Carson (11.2 PPG).

Per Tennessee Athletics, UT's highest ranked win as an unranked team came on Feb. 26, 2017, when they upset No. 3 Mississippi State on the road , 82-64

The game on Monday in Baton Rouge, La. will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.