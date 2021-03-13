Tennessee falls to Alabama, 73-68

After leading by fifteen points halfway through the second half, a game-high 19 turnovers were costly for Tennessee. Keon Johnson led the Vols with 20 points.

The number one seed Alabama clawed their way back from a fifteen point deficit to defeat Tennessee in the SEC Semifinals, 73 to 68.

Alabama will play the winner of LSU/Arkansas in the championship Sunday.

Tennessee led by as many as fifteen points midway through the second half, but eleven turnovers down the stretch were costly for the Vols. Tennessee finished with 19 turnovers on the game.

Tennessee has 11 second half turnovers and Alabama is taking advantage, scoring 7 points this half off those mistakes. It's a three point game now.



Tennessee - 57

Alabama - 54 #Vols — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) March 13, 2021

Alabama took its first lead since leading 2-1 at the start of the game, with 5:00 minutes left to play in the second half.

Tennessee has 7 turnovers in the last 5:45 and hasn't scored in over 4 minutes.



Alabama on a 12-0 run. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) March 13, 2021

Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

A huge three from Yves Pons put Tennessee behind by just one point with :41 seconds left to play. Devontae Gaines went to the free throw line to shoot two, but missed both.

Tennessee was forced to foul and the Crimson Tide capitalized on free throws in the last twenty seconds of the game to seal the deal.

Freshman guard Keon Johnson led the Vols in scoring with 20 points and nine rebounds. He had 16 points in the first half.

Freshman guard Jaden Springer added 18 points and Santiago Vescovi scored eleven points.

Senior forward John Fulkerson did not play against Alabama after suffering an injury to the eye/face against Florida Friday.